Tools for blackhead extraction
9/24/2016
blackhead extraction . To protect your skin as much as possible, just extract the blackheads after it has burst visibly under the skin. Tried a blackhead extract too early can cause infection or inflammation, as foreign bacteria to enter your skin.
Regardless of which method or tool you choose to use for blackhead extraction, make sure that the affected area is clean, and that the pores were opened. To open the pores, wash your skin with warm water and then treat yourself to a facial steam bath by covering her face and he holds a thick warm towel your face over a bowl of steaming hot water.
Removing blackheads can be an unpleasant and difficult process, especially if you try to do it with your fingertips or a tissue. Luckily, there are several tools that you can use with
Tissue and fingers
With fabric and fingers to remove blackheads is perhaps the best known method of blackhead extraction. Once the pores are open, cover your fingers completely with a paper towel to make sure that your fingertips are not touching your face. Place your finger on both sides of the blackhead and press gently until the blackhead pops out. Do not try and force out the blackheads, if it is not easy, these are only going to hurt your skin.
Metal loop extractors
These are made of stainless steel rods with a metal loop at both ends. You can purchase at any pharmacy and should be used with extreme caution. The loop is placed over the blackhead and used to force it out of the pore. Pressure should be used very carefully, as rough treatment, the skin will only damage.
Blackhead removal strips
This is a form of blackhead extraction, which has become extremely popular. These strips use a powerful adhesive, the blackheads from the pores of the skin tear. To use the wet strips and glue them plagued with blackheads on any surface. Allow for the recommended amount of time and then remove the tape from the skin. Be careful, because sensitive skin can react poorly to the power of these strips.
Blackheads remove weapons
These tools use a strong vacuum force to literally suck the blackheads out of the skin. The makers of these tools that they have nothing on the skin, but very effectively, but most people say that, when used in conjunction with other forms of blackhead extraction, these tools largely mostly useless are not like the suction power strong enough is.
