Stretch marks tend to appear on human skin due to over stretching of your skin, than it does normally. Men are doing exercises like body building and weight lifting and as a result the muscle is gained in a fast pace and this causes formation of stretch marks. There are some effective methods on how to remove stretch marks for men, about which, the discussion follows below.
Of course, the methods to remove the stretch marks for men are almost the same as that of women. But, the main problem is that it is not possible to make the stretch marks disappear altogether. Instead, there are ways to fade them away so that they are less noticeable. The following are the various steps to restrict the appearance of stretch marks.
Steps Involved in Removing Stretch Marks :
The first step is to change your workout routines. In lieu of heavy weight lifting, lift lighter weights and repeat them for many times to promote lean muscle mass than its size. It is also necessary to control your diet as well. Gaining muscle and fat together will not help remove the stretch marks.
You can discuss with your doctor and get suggestion for an effective cream. You can apply this cream in and around the areas where stretch marks are scattered. This will help rebuild collagen and elastin, which are required to promote elasticity in your skin. In general, these creams work well in respect of the stretch marks that are six months old.
After consulting your personal doctor, you can opt for laser treatment. In this process, melanin is stimulated when the areas of your body, affected by stretch marks, are hit by the laser beams. Now the affected areas will look normal as the unaffected areas.
There is one treatment called pulsed dye laser treatment in which the collagen and elastin are stimulated. As such the dermis gets remodelled and the stretch marks begin to fade way.
The above ideas are some of the treatments suggested on how to remove stretch marks for men. Apart from the above methods, it is also essential to keep your skin in a moisturised condition and for this purpose you have to drink plenty of water daily.
It is true that the skin is flexible and has the great capacity to expand, but there is a limit to this and when the stretching crosses its limit, the skin begins to wear and tear. Therefore, when the skin begins to stretch more than it can, stretch marks start to appear and develop at a later stage. The inner layer of the skin, called the dermis, becomes thinner as it stretches and tears.
Stretch marks are not harmful and when grown more you get an ugly look. Further, overproduction of the hormone called corticosteroid may also cause stretch marks. If you perform workouts resulting in rapid weight gain, then corticosteroid tend to decrease the amount of collagen, which keeps the skin stretching.
Causes of Stretch Marks :
You have seen the treatments for removing stretch marks in the above paragraphs and at the same time, it is always better to prevent the stretch marks from appearing than repairing them after they have developed on your body.
Preventive Steps :
There are many ways to remove stretch marks naturally such as using bio-oil, aloe vera, creams and lotions with natural ingredients and more. The last resort could be laser therapy and if this is also a failure, then you have to opt for the risky major surgery.
Conclusion :
Even though women are mostly affected by stretch marks and this does not indicate that men are safer. They also suffer from such scars due to various reasons. That is why the above suggestions are made on how to remove stretch marks for men and the ways to prevent them from appearing.
