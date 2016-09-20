|
Have you ever had the feeling that you are having bowel movements but you could not defecate. You are always uncomfortable and even when you go to the toilet, you never feel completely done. You may have bleeding or maybe it hurts when you are defecating. Then you may be suffering from constipation. If you are suffering from constipation, it becomes difficult to pass stool and the frequency becomes irregular. In those times everyone wants to get the immediate constipation relief measures.
The Reasons for Constipation
The reasons for constipation can be many, but often is related to diet. Stress from life and work, lack of exercise, harmful medications, lack of enough fluids of fiber in your diet are one of the prime reasons of constipation. Food that does not include enough fiber often causes constipation. Too much drinking or eating too many dairy products can also be a cause. Another leading cause of constipation is waiting too long to go to the bathroom or not taking enough hydrating liquids. Sometimes lack of exercise is a definite cause. For children, remembering the pain of passing stool also makes them hold back that leads to constipation later. But regardless of the care you take in your life most people experience some form of constipation at least once in their life.
Immediate Constipation Relief Measures
However there are a lot of natural home remedies available for relieving a person from constipation. They are explained in details as followed:
Another way of immediate constipation relief is to make a mix of a spoon of vegetable oil and honey and apply it in the important place. While the relief is instantaneous, it should not be used regularly. This will bring much-needed moisture in that area.
Another constipation relief food is carrot juice which may sound unpleasant the profiles but is a great alternative when seeking natural constipation relief. How long constipation lasts differs from person to person and may be a long-term issue or for a few days. Some people have misconceptions about constipation. A lot of people have hard stools and do not experience any pain. Children often lower age who eat almost througout the day also pass extremely large stools.
Conclusion about Immediate Constipation Relief Measures
A lot of people complicate matters by simply ignoring the symptoms. Some people have the misconception that constipation is a isolated problem. But ignored symptoms of constipation can lead to further complication and real problems such as hemorrhoids and skin tearing near the anus. If the situation becomes worse, you may suffer from something called rectal prolapse which requires surgery to be corrected. So if you are suffering from any symptoms of constipation like: pain, blood in your stools, unexplained weight loss or irregular bowel movement, you should consult a doctor right away if these immediate constipation relief measures does not work for you. You should also consult a doctor again if the problem has not been corrected in three weeks and the present treatments are not working for you.
